Dr. Abdullah praises UK support to Afghanistan

KABUL: Chief Executive of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met Thomas Drew, UK’s special envoy to Pakistan here yesterday at Sapidar Palace, a statement said. According to the statement, both sides discussed bilateral ties and Afghanistan’s regional and international relations. Besides thanking UK’s assistance to Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah vowed to follow the promises made during the recent visit of UK’s foreign secretary to Afghanistan, the statement added.

According to another report, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met a number of lawmakers and Parwan’s provincial council members here the other day. According to the statement, the lawmakers and provincial council members of Par- wan province expressed satisfaction over national unity government’s performance, asking Dr. Abdullah to organize a meeting with officials of the line ministries, so that to discuss Parwan residents’ problems.

Thanking Parwan residents’ support of the national unity government, Dr. Abdullah prom promised to organize the meeting with line ministries’ officials, aiming to address the problems.