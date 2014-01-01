Some martyrs' families granted keys of residential apartments

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani participated yesterday in a ceremony of ‘tribute to position of martyrs and taking care of their esteemed families’ at defense ministry.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the country’s President granted 14 keys of residential apartments to needy martyrs’ families, while 100 martyrs’ families were granted cash. In his speech, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani addressing defense and security forces said, “I am proud of my soldiers and defense and security forces that have sacrificed and lost their life to protect and defend the country.”

Praising the country’s defense and security forces for their sacrifices and bravery, the country’s President added the forces’ sacrifices have not been from one village, province and generation, but they have dedicated their life for tranquility of their people and nation so that the sons of this soil could live in complete tranquility. “As the armed forces superior commander, my commitment is to pay particular attention to families of those martyred and the families of our defense and security forces will be first in house-building program for coming three years”, President Ghani said. He added that by distributing 14 keys of residential houses to families of those martyred, the first portion of this big program has begun, saying that supporting and paying attention to those soldiers and forces fighting for protection of the country were their key responsibilities.

The country’s President further said that their defense and security forces were professional and national and had Islamic and national beliefs and there were not any differences and discrimination in the framework of the defense and security forces as they were Muslim and Afghan. Pointing to prevention of corruption in MoD, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said principle and positive changes have been brought in procurements process of the ministry and the procurements law has been also changed provide high quality medicines for treatment of those injured, which would be effective in reduction of casualties.

President Ghani addressed enemies of Afghanistan and said, “You were wrong two years ago, you were also wrong last year, don’t repeat your wrong estimation, if you look at this country for reaching ominous goal, it will be changed to your graves.”

The country’s President asserted that the people were standing beside defense and security forces, which was unprecedented comparing to previous 100 years.

He praised officials and personnel of Martyred Daud Khan hospital for their effort in treatment of the security forces’ injured personnel.

In the ceremony, chief of staff army said that the country’s President has always stressed on reduction of the defense and security forces casualties and pays attention to families of those martyred, adding that such supports have resulted in strengthening of the morale of the defense and security forces.

In the ceremony, Burhanuddin, representing martyrs’ families spoke and said that he was honored to participate in the ceremony, adding that such programs would further strengthen relations between the government and the nation.