CE discusses Kabul security situation with officials
KABUL: Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met on Tuesday afternoon with security officials and a number of Kabul citizens, during which variety of issues particularly, the Kabul security situation were discussed, his office said in a statement.
According to the statement, in the meeting, lauding the efforts of the Afghan security forces, the Kabul citizens asked the government to pay further heed in ensuring security in the capital Kabul.
In their return, the security officials stressed that the security entities will do their best to ensure security in the country, particularly in Kabul, adding they will foil the enemies’ plots in all fields, the statement added.
Hailing the Afghan security forces efforts in fighting terrorism and defending their territorial integrity, CE Abdullah called the ANSF a great factor of success against the enemies, the statement concluded.
The Kabul Times
