  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
  • Print version Print version
  • Plain text Plain text

Tagged as:

No tags for this article

Rate this article

0
Home | National | Govt. firm in Jaghoori road construction

Govt. firm in Jaghoori road construction

By KT 04/01/2017
Font size: Decrease font Enlarge font
KABUL: Second Vice-President, Mohammad Sarwar Danesh in a meeting with some representatives of Jaghoori district, said the road extended from Qara Bagh to Jaghoori district would soon be constructed, said his office in a statement Tuesday. According to the statement, Danesh said construction of the road and amendment in the local administrations of the country’s central regions, would help security gets strengthened and hoped that practical work of the project would be kicked off. “The government has responsibility before the people and restoring security is of its priorities,” said the statement. In a separate meeting, a number of elders, influential figures and house members of Dykundi province lauded the vice-president’s comprehensive security plan in the central regions and said the government of national unity was serving the people and developing the deprived regions of the country, said the statement. The Kabul Times

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (3 posted)

avatar
Xiaomi Mi6 04/01/2017
Xiaomi is hopefully launching its brand new Smartphone Xiaomi Mi6. With its spectacular quality, Mi6 is going to be a totally different Smartphone of this century.
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
Happy Rose Day Whatsapp Status Messages 05/01/2017
nice blog thanks for shearing
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
bhim app free download 05/01/2017
good post
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
total: 3 | displaying: 1 - 3

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha