Govt. firm in Jaghoori road construction

KABUL: Second Vice-President, Mohammad Sarwar Danesh in a meeting with some representatives of Jaghoori district, said the road extended from Qara Bagh to Jaghoori district would soon be constructed, said his office in a statement Tuesday. According to the statement, Danesh said construction of the road and amendment in the local administrations of the country’s central regions, would help security gets strengthened and hoped that practical work of the project would be kicked off. “The government has responsibility before the people and restoring security is of its priorities,” said the statement. In a separate meeting, a number of elders, influential figures and house members of Dykundi province lauded the vice-president’s comprehensive security plan in the central regions and said the government of national unity was serving the people and developing the deprived regions of the country, said the statement. The Kabul Times