Dr. Sadat emphasizes on tourism development, increase in revenues

KT By

Font size:

KABUL: Dr. Kamal Sadat, Acting Minister and Deputy to the Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Culture said the other day that domestic and foreign tourism should be expanded and the revenues should be increased. In a meeting held in the National Archive compound, he said in order to help the country’s terrorism sector get developed and the revenues get increased, there is a need for close coordination of the private tourism firms, BNA reported. “Eases should be restored in the tourism sector, a plan would help revenues get increased,” said the acting minister. Deputy to the tourism firms, Jalal Fakhri said more than 300 million Afghanis had been collected during the past ten years, while during the outgoing year (1395 solar year) the revenues have now reached to 24 million Afghanis, the agency said. According to another report, Dr. Kamal Sadat, the acting minister of information and culture visited different offices of the National Archive and instructed the staffs for doing their best to improve their daily affairs, the agency added. The Kabul Times