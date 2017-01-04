  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
  • Print version Print version
  • Plain text Plain text

Tagged as:

No tags for this article

Rate this article

0
Home | National | Dr. Sadat emphasizes on tourism development, increase in revenues

Dr. Sadat emphasizes on tourism development, increase in revenues

By KT 04/01/2017
Font size: Decrease font Enlarge font
KABUL: Dr. Kamal Sadat, Acting Minister and Deputy to the Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Culture said the other day that domestic and foreign tourism should be expanded and the revenues should be increased. In a meeting held in the National Archive compound, he said in order to help the country’s terrorism sector get developed and the revenues get increased, there is a need for close coordination of the private tourism firms, BNA reported. “Eases should be restored in the tourism sector, a plan would help revenues get increased,” said the acting minister. Deputy to the tourism firms, Jalal Fakhri said more than 300 million Afghanis had been collected during the past ten years, while during the outgoing year (1395 solar year) the revenues have now reached to 24 million Afghanis, the agency said. According to another report, Dr. Kamal Sadat, the acting minister of information and culture visited different offices of the National Archive and instructed the staffs for doing their best to improve their daily affairs, the agency added. The Kabul Times

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (4 posted)

avatar
SA 04/01/2017
...country’s terrorism sector get developed ...???
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
replica watches 05/01/2017
D sequence, is known as because of its creator.
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
Framaroot for android 05/01/2017
Framaroot is an App through which we can root our android phone in only one click. As it is not possible to download Framaroot APK by using Play Store because it is not available in the play store, but we can download it directly from the internet or from a different blog.
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
Es File Explorer download for ios 8 hours 51 minutes ago
Es File Explorer is one of the most powerful file managing tool for Android device. It manages all your files and programs that come with multiple features
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
total: 4 | displaying: 1 - 4

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha