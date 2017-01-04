Afghanistan seeks to use

KABUL: The Afghan government has begun efforts to use the opportunities of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Afghanistan submitted its application to join the WTO in November 2004 and acceded to the World Trade Organization seven months ago. Reform, bringing ease of Commerce, preparation and implementation of investment strategy, effective use of facilities, preparation of export development strategy is an important component the ministry’s strategy. “We are taking practical steps in fulfilling the commitments of Afghanistan. We are working on capacity building of the private sector that can use the facilities of WTO,” said Homayoun Rasa, minister of commerce and industry. Deputy minister of commerce and industry consider WTO very essential for the economic growth and increase of exports. “It depends on the Afghan government if wants to use the opportunities of WTO. Today’s meeting was about the ways that how to use the facilities of WTO,” said Qurban Haqjo, deputy minister of commerce. Ariana News The membership of WTO can ease the trade system in Afghanistan and attract more investment in the country. “We can raise the level of productions and have a competitive productions and other plans to increase our exports,” Haqjo added. Currently there are 149 member countries in the WTO and in the nearest future this number will increase.