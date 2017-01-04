Airstrike kills 10 IS loyalists in Nangarhar

admin By

Font size:

JALALABAD: A total of 10 militants loyal to the hardliner Daesh were killed as air forces target the hideouts of the armed outfit in Deh Bala district of the eastern Nangarhar province on Monday night, an army spokesman in the province, Hamdani Shirin Aqa, said Tuesday. The aircraft of the security forces, according to the official, raided the hideouts of IS insurgents in Shabi and Gorgori villages of Deh Bala district Monday night killing 10 rebels on the spot and injuring few others. There were no casualties on security forces and civilians during the strikes, the official contended. Parts of Nangarhar province with Jalalabad as its capital 120 km east of Kabul has been the scene of Daesh activities over the past nearly two years. The Kabul Times