NPC approves 20 contracts worth 12.5bln afs

KABUL: Chaired by President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the National Procurements Commission (NPC) held meeting, in which 20 contracts costing 12.5 billion Afghanis have been approved, his office said in a statement the other day. The endorsed contracts included design, transmitting, installation and activation of power substation in Surubi district, project on transmitting of power from Aqina to Andkhoy and Sheberghan and activation of distributive power network in Logar province, said the statement quoting a gathering of the commission members on Sunday evening. Road building projects have also been among the contracts approved by the meeting including construction of third phase of Eshkamish district of Takhar province, construction of first part of Mehtarlam road in eastern Laghman province and other similar projects in Logar, Nimruz, as well as creation of information center for Shaheed Ustad Rabbani University, provision of 360 equipment needed by the general directorate of the Presidential Administrative Affairs etc., said the statement. The commission returned the technical studies projects related to the Water Dams in Panjshir province, Chal district of Takhar province and Badghis in the southwestern for further investigation, according to the statement. The meeting also discussed some related issues like technical problems related to the budget and social affairs of some projects, particularly related to the hospitals and blood banks, the statement added. The meeting tasked the Breshna Shirkat (the main power supply company in Kabul) and the ministry of public works to make sure about the accuracy of the documents of the key companies won the contracts in the next meeting. The Kabul Times