Daikundi problems to be tackled, Danesh

KABUL: Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh met with Daikundi governor, its people representatives at the National Assembly on Sunday, during which variety of issues were discussed, his office said in a statement. According to the statement, the participants briefed the vice president about their main problems and demands in the province including, construction of Nili-Qonaq road, Daikundi airport, building of schools and government offices, offering standard health services and building power dams. Likewise, the participants added that not in time distribution of books and lack of national police equipment are among the problems faced by the province’s residents, the statement added. Expressing glad on efforts making by the province’s people representatives and other officials in regard with solving problems, the vice president added that he will follow the mentioned problems and demands one by one through relevant organs, the statement continued. The vice-president also said that the education books will be printed inside the country hereafter—a move that will pave the way for their in time distribution, the statement stated. At the end, Danesh said he would make effort to tackle the Daikundi problems and practice the presented proposals through the organs concerned. The Kabul Times