Dr. Sadat asks people to introduce talented youth

KABUL: Dr. Kamal Sadat, Acting Minister and Deputy to the Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Culture in a meeting with three creative teenagers, said the deputy ministry was related to the youth and they should be introduced for further raising their capacity, BNA reported. “In any corner of the country, the talented youth should be sought and introduced to the ministry to be helped build their capacity and encouraged to advance their talent,” said the deputy minister. Abdul Khaleq, Ahmad Baset and Ahmad Abubakr are the three youth who could successfully build power electric cradle, electric bed and electric pen used in any type of mobile, said the agency. The acting minister lauded them for the innovation they made, with the youth thanking Dr. Sadat for the praising and saying this was the first time, a government high-ranking official encouraged them for their talent. The Kabul Times