Avenue asked to be named after Nayeb Aminullah Khan Logary

KABUL: In a meeting with the Acting Minister of Information and Culture and Deputy to the Youth Affairs, Dr. Kamal Sadat, chief and some members of Nayeb Aminullah Khan Logary Council asked him of naming Beni Hesar Avenue after him, BNA reported the other day. Dr. Sadat said Nayeb Aminullah Khan belonged to the entire people of Afghanistan and his office planned to hold a seminar related to him and the activities he has done, quoted the agency. He said their suggestion would be taken to the Roads Naming Commission. The Kabul Times