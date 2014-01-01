New MoIC Hotels Enterprise Chief introduced

KABUL: Under a decree from the presidential office, new head of the MoIC Hotels Enterprise, Shamsul Haq Mubariz has been introduced during a ceremony held at the ministry’s international conference hall the other day, the state ran agency BNA reported. In the meeting, Acting Minister of Information and Culture and Deputy to the Youth Affairs, Dr. Kamal Sadat briefed and called the works shouldered by the head of the MoIC related hotels a tough task. He hoped Mubariz could go ahead successfully with the related affairs and asked the ministry’s related personnel not to spare effort to extend cooperation with him in this field, said the agency. The acting minister called for cooperation to promote the culture of hospitality within the said hotels, the agency added. Deputy Minister to Finance and Tourism of the Ministry, Zardasht Shams also spoke at the meeting and said works for improvement of the hotels was very challenging and that there was a need for effort to well execute them. According to the agency, Zardasht hoped the new chief could successfully perform his duty related to the hotels affairs. Meanwhile, Shamsul Haq Mubariz promised to do more to bring positive changes in the hotels affairs, the agency said. The Kabul Times