MoHE IT advisor conferred medal

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday conferred medal of Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan on Dr. Nazir Ahmad Piruz, senior adviser to the ministry of higher education, for his hard work to promote information technology in the country, said a president press office statement. Dr. Piruz who is head of international and cultural center for Berlin University had been appreciated in a gathering held at the presidential palace, where the country’s First Lady, Minister and deputies of Higher Education and some other cultural personalities were present, said the statement. While speaking on the occasion, the president said he was happy to appreciate the great works and activities of the country’s talented personality who had done in the field of promotion of information technology, the statement quoted. “Dr. Piruz has inter-Afghanistan viewpoint and has spared not effort to do more for the country’s provision with information technology and that the method he had used to cover the country with his big services was unique,” said the president adding Dr. Nazir was not only the one who had worked in providing youth with education during refuge, but whoever became his student has returned home. He said in the fourth industrial revolution, there was a need for national debate as during the last three industrial revolutions, ‘We have been abandoned at margin,’ the statement continued. The president aid optic fiber was too important for the country, as it connects Asian with Europe a promotion he believed life of the Afghans linked to, the statement observed asking the private sector for sharing in this field. Calling the award of the medal to him, a great pride, Dr. Piruz said he was working hard to further develop information technology, saying after returning home, his priority was construction of the Kabul University’s Computer Center that would help the teachers and the students raise their level of knowledge. “We sent a wide number of students to the Berlin Technical Institute, from where 75 students have graduated. 25 others from different Afghanistan universities are now getting education in the university, with four of them in the doctorate degree and three more are expected to be sent to that country in the year coming,” said Piruz who advised the students to avoid ineffective political subjects and get involved in education further than ever. The Kabul Times