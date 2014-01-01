CE eyes UN Secretary-General’s Afghanistan visit

KABUL: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the country, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, as quoted in a statement of his office on Tuesday, to have met UN Special Representative to Afghanistan, Mr. Yamamoto in his office. The statement said both sides talked on key issues about Afghanistan and region, with the UN Special Representative briefing about his tour to New York and presenting reports about Afghanistan to the UNSC meeting and the international community’s support to the country. The CEO said he was waiting for the UN Secretary-General visit to Afghanistan in a due time. Issues related to recent political and security changes of Afghanistan, peace process and Afghanistan’s regional relations have been exchanged between the two sides, said the statement. The Kabul Times