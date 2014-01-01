Chinese Embassy provides emergency humanitarian aid to Badakhshan

KABUL: Mr. Zhang Zhixin, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan met Mr. Sayed Abdullah, senior official of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, and handed over one million RMB Yuan (145,000 USD) in cash on behalf of the Chinese government to Badakhshan Province as emergency humanitarian aid, the embassy said in a statement yesterday. According to the statement, representatives from Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, as well as Badakhshan Province were present. In the meeting, Mr. Zhang said that, China and Afghanistan are good neighbours, friends and partners, and the two countries enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, the statement further said. Badakhshan Province and China are linked by mountains and rivers. Recently Badakhshan Province suffered from severe snowstorms, and the Chinese government and people share the sorrow with the victims, stand ready to provide assistance within its capability to support Badakshan Province to deal with the disaster and settle the victims, the statement added. “We believed that under the leadership of Afghan central government and Badakhshan provincial government, with the support of China and other friendly countries, local people could overcome the disaster and rebuild their homeland,” the statement continued. Mr. Sayed Abdullah expressed his gratitude for China’s assistance on behalf of the government and people of Badakhshan Province and said thatÿBadakhshan Province was faced with harsh natural conditions and frequent natural disasters, which constantly caused great losses to the local community. During recent years, China has provided humanitarian assistance to Badakhshan Province many times and helped to relieve the disasters effectively, which will never be forgotten by the Afghan people. As the saying goes, a friend in need is a friend indeed, the statement stated. The timely help from China this time has once again showed China is the most trustworthy neighbour and friend of Afghanistan. Badakhshan Province will take full advantage of China’s assistance to overcome difficulties and accomplish the post-disaster reconstruction work, the statement concluded. The Kabul Times