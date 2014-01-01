President Ghani accepts credentials of Azerbaijan’s non-resident ambassador

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani received credentials of the Azerbaijan’s non-resident ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Sultan Oghlo during a ceremony held in presidential palace here yesterday, a presidential statement said. According to the statement, Ambassador Hassan Sultan conveying his countries’ leadership greetings to President Ghani, recalled the two country’s good relations, saying he would furthey make effort to bolster the ties between the two countries. Meanwhile President Ghani thanked Azerbaijan’s assistance to Afghanistan and emphasized on enhanced cooperation in different fields, in particular in economic sector between the two countries. The meeting was also attended by the head of the administrative office of the president Abdul Salam Rahimi and deputy political minister for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hekmat Khalil Karzai. According to another report, deputy political minister for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hekmat Khalil Karzai met with Azerbaijan’s non-resident ambassador, asking the country to establish its embassy in Kabul so that to further improve the diplomatic ties between the two countries. The ambassador expressed gratitude over Afghan willingness for inauguration of the embassy, asking Karzai to exempt visa for the diplomatic and political passport holders of Azerbaijan. The two sides also discussed issues related to mutual interest. The Kabul Times