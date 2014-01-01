Chief Executive Office statement on 37thanniversary of USSR invasion

KABUL: The Chief Executive Office releasing a statement said that 37 years ago on 6th of Jadi 1358 solar year, Afghanistan was invaded by the then USSR troops, adding this was the clear violation of our national sovereignty that harmed the stability and security of Afghanistan for a long-time. According to the statement, the USSR army equipped with light and heavy machineries crossed all means of political and human borders, and attacked Afghanistan, that as a result, millions of people killed and migrated to foreign countries. “The invasion totally destroyed Afghanistan’s infrastructures, and martyred and disabled more than 1.5 million of our innocent people. Thousands of other fled the country to seek a better life. But our people with empty hands and firm faith stood together against the invasion and fought with the Red Army and finally defeated them,” the statement said. Praying for the souls of the martyrs and praising the bravery of Afghan nation, the Chief Executive Office condemned USSR invasion of Afghanistan, adding Afghan people would never bow or surrender to invaders, but will bravely fight those who threatens our unity, security and stability of our country. The Kabul Times