Airstrike kills Taliban commander, wounds 4 others in Nangarhar

JALALABAD: A Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Rahman has been killed and four others injured as the government aircrafts targeted militants’ positions in Batikot district of the eastern Nangarhar province Saturday night, police spokesman in the province Hazrat Hussain Mashriqwal said Sunday.

The air raids, according to the official took place against Taliban hideouts in Dambar Khana locality during which commander Abdul Rahman was killed on the spot and four of his armed men sustained critical injuries.

A number of arms and ammunitions of the armed militants were also destroyed during the strikes, the official contended.

Taliban militants who are active in 16 districts of Nangarhar province with Jalalabad city as its capital 120 km east of Kabul are yet to make comment.

The Kabul Times