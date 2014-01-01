NPC approves 11 contracts worth over 2.5 billion Afghani

KABUL: Chaired by President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, a meeting of the National Procurement Commission (NPC) signed 11 contracts costing 2.5 billion Afghanis, the presidential press office said the other day.

The contracts included 100 metric tons of wheat procured from Uzbekistan to the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and livestock, project of maintaining and reconstruction system of irrigation and canalization in nine zones and nine sections related to the ministry of interior, procurement of 135 utensils of the ministry of defense in seven provinces and contract of foodstuff for the defense ministry’s needed for 2017 and some others, that had been approved.

The NPC meeting returned two contracts suggested by the ministry of interior due to technical problems, said the statement. The NPC also conditionally approved some contracts related to the ministries of national defense and public works in the first weekly meeting of its 2017 fiscal year, according to the statement.

The ministry of economy and the presidential senior advisor on infrastructural affairs were asked to seriously assess the resumes of the key personnel of the road building company, won the project biding to construct Deh Salah-Shashan road in northern province of Baghlan related to the ministry of public works, the statement added.

The Kabul Times