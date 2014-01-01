Last failed electoral experiences would never repeat in future, Dr. Abdullah

KABUL: Chief Executive of the National Unity Government, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in a meeting of the youth assured them of giving further role in different spheres, his office said in a statement the other day.

Following the youth demands of fighting corruption, expansion of welfare projects, providing job for the professional youths, strengthening education, implementation of uplift projects and holding a transparent and just election of both parliamentary and districts councils, the CE said he would do his best to fulfill his commitments about the youth demands.

Dr. Abdullah promised that the national unity government would do its best to support the Kabul youth volunteer movement lawsuit launched in the capital to help the people voice reach to those responsible, said the statement.

Praising the youth efforts to launch the movement, the CE said any lawsuit from the country’s citizens and the youth’s practical plans would be supported in any fields.

Welcoming the youth for reforms and balanced development, this was emphasized that “For implementation of the willing of the people of Afghanistan, last ineffective electoral experiences would never be allowed to be repeated in the future.”

The Kabul Times