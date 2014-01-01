Elders asks CE to solve tribal issue in Paktia

KABUL: Chief Executive of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met with influential and elders of Paktia’s Zadran tribe here yesterday, a statement said. According to Chief Executive Press office, the elders enumerated series of their problems to Dr. Abdullah, adding dispute has further been stretched between the tribes of Sarokhel and Aiekhel of Pakistan over utilizing of natural resources of a mountain the said province. According to the elders the delegation assigned by the government couldn’t find solution to end the dispute, adding if the disputed not ended, the situation would be further worsened. Hearing the elders’ problems, CE Abdullah asked both sides to keep patience over the issue, saying a delegation would be assigned to seriously follow the incident and fundamentally solve the issue. The Kabul Times