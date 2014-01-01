VP Danesh praises US assistance to Afghanistan

KABUL: The second vice president Mohammad Sarwar Danesh met with Hugo Lorenz, US charge de affairs to Kabul here yesterday afternoon, a statement said. According to press office of the second vice president, thanking US assistance to Afghanistan in the last one decade, VP Danesh hoped the bilateral relations between the two countries to be further strengthened upon inauguration of the new government in the United States. “Afghanistan and the US required to further bolster ties, considering the regional situation and the achievements made in the last 15 years,” the second vice president said as quoted in the statement, asking the US to join hand with Afghanistan in transparent use of the aids. Calling the past peace approaches as failed, VP Danesh hoped that the new US administration do its best to bring peace and stability in the region. VP Danesh went on saying that boosting democracy, rule of law and bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan is government’s top priorities, adding the international community’s support vital in holding transparent upcoming elections. “Countering corruption requires much efforts and government is committed to curb such phenomenon in public sectors,” the second vice president said, calling establishment of the justice and judicial center as government’s firm step toward fighting corruption in the country. Praising second vice president’s important role in government and consolidation of unity and empathy, the US charge de affairs assured his country’s continued support to Afghanistan, adding he would spare no effort to bolster the ties between the two countries. The Kabul Times