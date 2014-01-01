Dr. Sadat asks HMC to start provincial visits, address reporters’ problems

KABUL: In a meeting with members of High Media Council (HMC), acting Minister of Information and Culture and deputy minister of youth affairs, Dr. Kamal Sadat, asked the members to start their provincial trips so that to address reporters’ problems in the provinces, BNA reported. According to the agency, the acting minister of Information and Culture called high media council’s main responsibility to boost freedom of expression, media’s activities as well as to address challenges before the media outlet in the country. Dr. Sadat asked civil society activists and reporters to introduce their new candidates to the council, adding those who would not attend the council’s meeting without any reason, would be legally dealt. According to another report, Dr. Kamal Sadat met Shafiullah Baborzai, one of the country’s elite poet and scholar, saying protecting the country’s pure culture and serving culturists are the ministry’s main responsibilities. According to BNA, the acting minister of information and culture said that the ministry is trying to help those writers, culturists and artists facing with serious problems, including health and financial issues, asking Baborzai to help introduce those in need to the ministry. The Kabul Times