Drone strike kills 2 ISIS loyalists in

KABUL: At least two loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Local security officials said the airstrike was carried out on Friday in Haska Mina district, leaving two loyalists of the terror group behind dead. The officials further added that the militants were targeted in Darwazagi area of Haska Mina district. The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far. Earlier, at least eight loyalist of the terror group were killed in a drone strike conducted by the US forces in Haska Mina district. Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province. The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year. The broader role was granted amid concerns that the the terror group is attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters. The Kabul Times