President Ghani delivers speech in ‘Intro Master & Apprentice’ workshop

KABUL: A workshop “Intro Master-Apprentice System” was held to talk about some key related issues, with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani delivering speech, part of which calling for both men and women participation in the training program related to professional and vocational issues, said his office in a statement. The workshop which was attended by senior presidential advisor to infrastructures, Dr. Mohammad Hamayoun Qayumi GIZ’s representative, some school teachers and headmasters, spoke on different issues, including importance of professional and technical training program, teachers’ competence, challenges and problems faced by schools as well as the Intro Master-Apprentice system, said the statement. “Both women and men should take part in vocational and professional programs and ground should be further paved for their presence in such programs,” said the president adding regular professional and vocational programs should be provided in coordination with the related active entities. According to him, the plan could help the country enjoy experienced cadres in the future. The Kabul Times