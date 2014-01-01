Illegally imposed money returned to Microrayon 4 project customers

KABUL: A meeting to discuss and appreciate efforts of the ministry of urban development and its works successfully completed to build a number of blocks in the Microrayon 4, where the advanced affairs had been reported unfair, said a statement from the presidential office on Friday. Works of the ministry, including good governance, fighting corruption, submitting possession deeds to the apartment owners and return of the illegally money paid by the costumers of the fourth Microrayon project had been discussed in the meeting held in Salam Khana of the presidential palace, said the statement. A Kabul Microrayon resident representative, Zamarai Ayan spoke at the meeting and thanked the ministry for bringing transparency in the work project and successful completion of the apartments’ works, particularly the president of fulfilling what promised during his election campaigns, the statement added. Minister Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi said efforts had been done to bring transparency in the project in which additional money had been asked from the costumers, said the statement. Work project of Microrayon 4, with 7 blocks and 266 apartments was kicked off in 2009 and the distribution process began in 2011, said the minister adding the work project of the apartments had been started with the fund paid by the costumers, under the ministry of urban development monitoring process, said the ministry. The installments had been all imposed on the costumers to pay, while each apartment’s money was expected to be paid regularly in four installments, said the minister adding the people fearing not to lose their possessions have been made to pay all the seven installments for about 157 apartments in the past. “I focused on the project. As my core priority and in cooperation with the Microrayon’s dwellers I started seeking the main solution by assigning a technical and legal team to seriously investigate into the projects’ documents,” said the minister. 250,000 to 450,000 Afghanis totally 107 million had been disclosed to have been imposed on the customers, said the minister adding the money would be returned to give them deed through a See P4... transparent rate process. Addressing the audiences, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said: “Today was not a day to return the additional money of 107 million Afghani, but rehabilitation of dignity and contract between the government and the nation.” “A government can’t keep continuing do greater works, unless secure trust with the nation,” said the president adding the investment was between the private sector and the government. More than one million of Afghans have returned home and are in dire need of shelter, said the president. “Let’s pledge that we have to build hundreds of thousands of homes.” He said the people of Afghanistan have undergone critical life in the past forty years. This is intolerable to them and we should put an end the crisis. “Our main goal is restoring a just system as the main pillar of the holy religion of Islam is justice,” the president noted warning hills, historical sites, mountains and seas were the properties of the people of Afghanistan and no powerful man could posses them.” He said recreational parks would be constructed for the people around the city, quoted the president accepting little child, Yalda Latifi’s demand to give portion for the country’s children in the international conference. The apartment owners had been provided with deeds and the money paid illegally were returned to them, said the statement. The Kabul Times