Kunduz residents’ water, power problem resolved

KABUL: Problems of the Kunduz people related to their water and power issue had been settled in a meeting of the Chief Executive and the officials concerned, said his office in a statement the other day. According to the statement, the people complained about the risen power bill by the provincial official, while they have suffered harsh economic problem during the recent deadly and destructive wars in the province. Related to water, the Kunduz people representative also asked for reduction of the payment from the water supply company in the meeting, with the CE Dr. Abdullah Abdullah discussing the issue deeply and finally succeeding to find solution, said the statement. The issue had been referred to the provincial sources to immediately step up in solution in the province, said the statement. The Kabul Times