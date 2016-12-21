President Ghani thanks govt. entities for security, defense forces support

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, in a meeting of different government entities, thanked them of extending full support to the country’s security and defense forces, said his office in a statement received by The Kabul Times. He said: “This doesn’t mean that we have been facing no crisis, but we could overcome the crises successfully.” Following management of the crisis, for strengthening of the country’s security and defense forces, based on the country’s national interests and strategic cooperation between Afghanistan and the US, we could restore friendly relations and international consensus about Afghanistan, said the president. “In a government to government talks, when I arrived in a Pakistani military base, roughly all the people criticized me, as they had only realized a single perspective of the issue. They had not differed between talk and the assessment, when I told them Pakistan is posed in an unannounced war against Afghanistan and I made them to accept the definition.” He said if he was not behaving them as deserved he couldn’t reject their fund. “I rejected their fund and asked to spend their announced money in war on terrorism in their own soil.” He said as the country’s armed force commander in chief, would continue supporting them until the last moment, as he said 2015 was the year of their survival as each week, there was crisis and lack trust atmosphere, but the country’s true children would defend the country. The president praised the country’s security forces of being successfully deployed in 15 battlefields of war and added that a work could complete in one week, now being done in a single day. “The upcoming year was the year of our success and capability and this land [Afghanistan] would reach stability. The country’s’ security and defense forces and our next three years of plan would help us access big achievements,” said the president. According to the president, in the last 14 years, Afghanistan safety had been depended on the security forces, but in the next three years, the responsibility would be divided into the justice, judicial and economic sectors. The president asked the security and defense forces to share their experiences with others, as he said the main aim of the enemies of the country was to collapse the system even to destroy the country, through a vicious plan to control one or two provinces, this year. “We focused on the basic crisis, resulting in maintaining of the country’s freedom and territorial integrity and rise the capacity of the country’s security forces to pave the way for further success,” the president concluded. The Kabul Times