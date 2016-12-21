Danesh meets Daikundi influential figures

KABUL: Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh met with a number of Daikundi influential figures and its people council’s members, during which environmental problems and other related issues were discussed, his office said in a statement. According to the statement, at the outset, the province’s influential figures and members of people council briefed the vice-president about their problems in different fields and asked the government for solution. The participants also pointed out on their main problems in terms of transit routes in the winter, lack of standardized hospitals and schools as well as educational facilities in the province, the statement added. During the meeting, the vice-president promised the participants to instruct the relevant organs to meet their problems at its earliest, the statement stated. The Kabul Times