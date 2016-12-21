Afghan culture not very different of the region, Dr. Sadat

KABUL: Dr. Kamal Sadat, Acting Minister of Information and Culture and Deputy to the Youth Affairs, during his speech at the 2nd Katmandu Cultural Forum, said Afghan culture wa not very different from those of the regional countries, BNA reported Tuesday. According to the agency, the acting minister spoke about the country’s rich culture and the obstacles overshadowed it. “Afghanistan has wide number of scenic sights and historical monuments,” said Sadat inviting the world tourists to visit the country’s rich ancient natures and get familiarity with the Afghan culture. Including Afghanistan, representatives from India, China, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and the South Asian countries have attended the three day conference. The Kabul Times