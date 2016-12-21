CSO releases primary survey results in Herat

KABUL: Afghanistan Central Statistics Office (CSO), on Tuesday has released the results of its successfully launched demographically, socially and economically survey in western province of Herat. Acting chief of Afghanistan Central Statistics Office (CSO), Shir Mohammad Jami said that the main aim of the survey was to provide exact details about the age, gender, migration, education, job problems, level of employment, births, mortalities, birth registration, parents live conditions, house specifications and dwelling. “50 percent of households of each village had been spoken about the said issues, with the 50 percent of interview had been launched with the households heads to complete the process in the province, said Jami. Deputy Independent Local Organs Administration Director, Abdul Malek Seddiqui said all people including government officials, governor and the ordinary people have provided cooperation with the successful launch of the program and would continue their cooperation in the future. He said this was a national program and should be supported by all provinces of the country. Deputy planning and policy minister of public health said, there was a need for the data expected to be accessed through the program and could be effective in extending health services to the entire people provinces. Deputy to the UN Population Fund, said Herat was the tenth province of the country, where the primary statistics results have been completed and the whole 15 provinces remained would be covered by the program, if the process not faced with any unexpected security problem. Shukria Khohistani