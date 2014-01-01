Sanctions against Taliban

The Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullahin a meeting with UNSC’ Sanctions Committee here on Sunday, has asked more sanctions on Taliban’s supreme leader MullahHaibatullah and other leaders.

According to Dr. Abdullah, armed Taliban were ruthless killers of innocent Afghanistan people and they are responsible for the destruction of the country, for which they should be deemed as terrorists. The CEO asked the UNSC’s sanctions committee to add the names of Mullah Haibatullah and other members of the militant outfit to its sanctions list.

Abdullah also asked the sanctions committee to strengthen their observation and assessment mechanism to limit activities and movement of terrorists and bring their financial resources to a halt. He said this way conditions for peace would be prepared.

Meanwhile, the UNSC’s Sanctions Committee said they were cooperative in the fight against terrorists, especially the Taliban, and they would give priority to the Afghan government’s suggestions.

With the Afghan and U.S. military enjoying broad authority to target the Taliban, a terrorist designation would have little impact on the battlefield. But declaring the Taliban a terror group could have one advantage:It would make it politically easier for the Afghan government and international community, in particular the US to pressure foreign governments backing the Taliban, including Pakistan, asthe U.S. has long accused the country of sheltering the Taliban, a charge denied by Islamabad.

As Afghanistan limps on from the fighting seasons that has witnessed thousands of civilians casualties by the insurgents, many fingers have pointed at Pakistan’s support of Taliban militants for much of the instability and discord ravaging the countryside.

Over the last several months, the international community has stepped up efforts to pressure Islamabad into ending its support of militant groups. But despite US and allies’ signals to Islamabad, Pakistan has continued to bloody attacksin Afghanistan through Haqqani Network, Pakistan’s” veritable arm.

Pakistan’s influence on the Taliban elements is undeniable and it is needed that the country must put further pressures on the Taliban, through arresting their leaders, or blocking their financial sources,to let it engage in the talks. Islamabad is also required to bridge the gap with Kabul, instead of fueling insecurity,and pressurize the Taliban to hold genuine talks.

If the United States and the international community want serious concessions from Pakistan, a credible threat of sanctions must be on the table on the country, if fail or show unwilling toward inner peace in Afghanistan.