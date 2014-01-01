Measures against low quality, counterfeit medicines commendable

In the past several years, hundred millions of dollars were spent to promote the health sector in the country. Hundreds of hospitals and clinics were either repaired or newly constructed in various parts of the country and their administrations were also promoted, but in line with the management and control of the medicines, there have not been remarkable achievements; as the illegal supply of illegal and counterfeit medicines by individuals and companies were increasing.

Meanwhile in a news conference here on Saturday, the National Medicine & Health Product Regulatory Authority (NMHPRA) said licenses of 817 drug-importing companies have been suspended. NMHPRA official, adding a campaign for collecting smuggled and spurious medicine was launched in Kabul on Saturday and would continue for 12 weeks in all 32 provinces.

The official went on saying 113 foreign companies that illegally imported drugs into Afghanistan were banned and their list shared with relevant organs and drug distributers, adding around 100 tons of expired and substandard drugs in Kabul and 47 tons of which in other provinces of the country had been also collected and torched over the last one year.

Corruption at customs indeed opened up the country to counterfeit, inferior medicine. Because of its proximity to the largely uncontrolled 1,600-mile border, the biggest market is Nangarhar province and its capital, Jalalabad, where fake drugs seamlessly enter the medicine stock, making it virtually impossible for non-specialists to distinguish between good and bad products.

In brief, poor quality medicine and high prices in the market have created considerable challenges toward healthcare services in Afghanistan. These medicines not only damage the health sector’s credibility, but also impoverish people who have to seek help from a doctor or travel abroad for treatment.

It is really tragic to note that the number of people dying because of curable diseases in the country is more than the people who die because of terrorists activities. Minor diseases that could be cured easily become a matter of life and death for the people because of unavailability of proper services. The issue of terrorism and extremism have been mostly highlighted, but much focus on this issue that is more basic and more urgent has not been paid.

People mostly choose to go the neighboring countries for serious health problems. There are many people who visit Pakistan and India every year for better medical facilities. This may be convenient for the ones who are financially strong and they can afford, but the ones who cannot afford going other countries remain untreated and mostly neglected. It is really tragic for them as their own country cannot provide them even their basic rights.

Therefore it is a dire need to limit the volume of low quality pharmaceutical products entering Afghanistan through a range of reforms to the registration and licensing process, retail price, as well as broader regulatory reforms. Meanwhile promoting technical surveillance and monitoring capacity is important to ensure that production and import companies are adequately vetted, and that pharmaceuticals entering the country are subjected to rigorous quality control.