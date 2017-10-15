No interference in sport affairs acceptable

Major achievements and successes in sport affairs have become an antidote to the ethnic and sectarian divisions that Afghans are trying to infuse in this war-torn country. The public, thirsty for inspiration and non-war heroes, cheer their sports champions.

But like some other institutions in the country, corruption and power politics startedto erode the sector’s establishments and even may prevent it from further prosperity.

Recently President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has ordered the National Olympic Committee to dissolve all parallel bodies and elect its head.In a statement from the Presidential Palace, PresidentGhani ordered the constitution of a team to conduct the election under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee.

President Ghani issued the order to resolve the issue of parallel bodies within the Olympic Committee and fill the administrative vacuum.

This is while that Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Deputy Ali Kafashian, representing FIFA met Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullahon 15 October 2017, aiming to prevent political interference in football. Dr. Abdullah assured AFC’s deputy he would not allow anyone to disturb sport entities particularly Afghanistan’s Football Federation.

While sport has at times contributed to bringing a sense of “normalcy” to volatile nations, more often it has served as a site for political conflict or the furthering of political and nationalistic objectives.

Today’s world leaders recognize the significance of sport as a platform for promoting peaceful co-existence. All 193 United Nations (UN) Member States co-sponsored the UN resolution on the Olympic Truce, signing up to the ideals of peace and conflict resolution and the premise that sport should be free from interference of politics or religion.

It would be naïve to view sport, in and of itself, as being capable of transforming the types of conflict facing countries like Afghanistan. If sport is to be a “savior” for nations suffering conflict, then surely it must be used as but one small element in a comprehensive set of conflict transformation strategies.

For instance, the journey of cricket in Afghanistan is inspiring and can draw some positives from it. It validates the idea that bringing people together into a sporting arena can potentially contribute to the assertion of a shared citizenship, or at least serve as a temporary escape from political and social tensions.

Sport is not a panacea for violent conflict. It can provide a window of opportunity during which small gains can be made towards greater mutual recognition and solidarity. But even then, one has to be vigilant about those who incite the violence in the first place.