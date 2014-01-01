“New US strategy a game-changer”

There are unique and close historical ties between Afghanistan and India. The cultural, ethnic and religious connections go back centuries and lend trust and stability to this relationship. Relations between India and Afghanistan can be traced back to thousands of years ago. India has always strived to maintain its interests in Afghanistan, especially in the present.

Having borne the brunt of terrorism and extremism for over three decades, Afghanistan is in dire need of peace and development. In the last sixteen years, Afghanistan and India developed close relations as the two countries held a common ground over fighting terrorism and strengthening regional and international cooperation for backing Afghanistan.

Afghanistan sees India as one of the key regional powers that can help the country’s economic development. India has been one of the major supporters of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime, with providing over $2 billion in aid to Afghanistan and has been the fifth major donor country to Afghanistan after the US, UK, Japan and Germany.

During his recent trip to New Delhi, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has characterized President Donald Trump’s new strategy for South Asia as a “game-changer” aimed at ensuring a regional approach to fighting terrorism.

Speaking at the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), a New Delhi-based think-tank, President Ghani said on Tuesday making Pakistan act against state sponsorship of terror sanctuaries was part of the US policy.

“We want peace with Pakistan and desire to create a win-win situation. But if Pakistan stops our access to India, we can also stop Pakistan’s access to Central Asia,” President Ghani told the audience.

The president surged Pakistan to respond practically to Afghan government’s overture. “Afghanistan is not at the risk of collapse. It is emerging as a transit and connectivity hub for Central Asia and Eurasia.”

President Ghani’s visit to New Delhi came a day after he met U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who made a brief, unannounced stop Monday in Kabul during his ongoing tour of Asia and the Middle East. While in Kabul, Tillerson said New Delhi is providing important economic activity and that “we think they can be a very positive influence on creating the right environment for the future of Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan has developed bilateral relations with India in the context of regional cooperation focused on trade and economic relations between India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, the Central Asian States as well as Russia and Europe.

Afghanistan’s regional approach will serve interests of the regional countries, including India and Pakistan, while the two South Asian countries can engage in constructive cooperation in Afghanistan that would boost their own relations as well.