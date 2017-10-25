Security forces should accurately launch counterinsurgents’ operation

However the country’s security and defense forces are on alert to foil any malicious plots, but the security situation is growingly deteriorating, mostly because of the international partners failure to provide more modern and sophisticated weapons to be used in war on insurgency.

The crime graph also feared to mount in many big cities of the country, particularly the capital Kabul, where the related officials have reportedly fall short of their duty to overcome the intense disorders.

In a recent incident, seven members of a family were killed when special force mistaken raided a house in the country’s eastern zone.

Social media, which highly reflects hundreds of thousands of users, usually blame the organs concerned of failing to effectively stand against the organized crimes and that of the vicious consequences, critically concerning the capital-residents.

The country’s president has several times asked the concerning authorities for doing more to root out insurgency and reduce crimes in the capital, but they are believed not being attentive about their countrymen.

Armed theft, housebreaking in the country’s big cities, particularly a tragic incident that left seven members of a family dead in the eastern province of Nangarhar, could be called the failure of the security authorities to accurately give and receive report about any suspicious incidents.

Terrorist activities which are leaving harsh conditions on the people and even affected their morale have added to the inattentive of some organs to direct forces in an accurately reported suspected criminal gangs or terrorist sites.

In the incident recently, five members of the family had been detained, highly indicating that the country’s forces are driven out of accurate sites, where the militants have training and equipment centers.

Witnesses often accuse military-uniformed men stopping people overnight, looting their money and cellphones, after threating them to death, while few days ago, some civilians have been killed and taken out of their houses.

Then who should be blamed for this, when militants are taking hideout and centers beside the civilians’ houses and mostly using them as war-shield against the security forces. So there is a need for accurate report to distinguish residential areas from those of terrorist networks training centers and fighters.