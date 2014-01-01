Time for Pakistan to change Afghan policy

With the help of International community, the first Bonn conference was held and committed that with deployment of international forces, no efforts should be spared beside rehabilitation of Afghanistan for restoration of an everlasting peace and stability in the war-torn country. It was expected that terrorist groups would be eliminated and paves the way for a peaceful and developed society that would enable Afghans to take quick steps without any problem towards a developed Afghanistan.

Military forces of different countries were deployed in all provincial capitals and key districts, aiming to restore peace and stability via conducting military operations and eliminated large number of terrorists including their key commanders.

But no essential and necessary measures were adopted against Pakistan’s double and trickery policy and merely, they satisfied themselves with collecting of intelligence reports about sanctuaries of the terrorists. It caused Pakistani authorities to benefit from the vacuum and abuse satisfaction of international community and followed a double policy in war on terror and invested multi-billion US aids in funding and equipping of terrorists and as a result the number of terrorist increased considerably and war was intensified day by day in Afghanistan.

Although this double game of Pakistan was not hidden from the eyes of international community but no step was also taken against it. The world had shared all intelligence reports on hideouts of the terrorists with Pakistani authorities and asked either to continue friendship with terrorists or make sincere cooperation with International troops in war on terror and to eliminate those safe heavens. But, Pakistan not only continued support of terrorists but also improved them increasingly.

Since the withdrawal of the most of international forces from the country and assuming of full security by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), Pakistan still continues its diabolical and hostile policy through equipping of terrorists with every possible weapons and has made ANDSF to face challenges and achieve its sinister objectives for not restoring peace and stability in war-torn country.

Afghanistan’s policy and stance is clear and doesn’t spare any effort and sacrifice to foil every conspiracy and has made it clear that war was not a solution and is ready to talk with neighbors on the issues, but is not tolerating interferences of others in domestic issues through funding and equipping of terrorists.

Since inauguration of the new administration in US and with initiative and sincere efforts of Afghan leaders, all terrorist activities and unpleasant efforts of Pakistan were divulged and proved that the country doesn’t give up terrorists funding and equipping.