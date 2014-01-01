Terrorists won’t reach vicious goals

A suicide bombing followed by gunfire as people gathered for Friday prayers at a mosque in Kabul killed at least 20 people, with the Islamic State terrorists claiming responsibility. After the blast at the Imam Zaman mosque in Qala-Najara neighborhood, gunmen stormed in and began shooting. Terrified worshippers endured about four harrowing hours of gunfire and explosions during the afternoon before the four attackers were killed.

The attack was the latest by the insurgents, as last month they hit the Iraqi embassy in Kabul. Within days of the embassy attack, IS terrorists also took responsibility for a suicide assault on a mosque in western Herat province that killed 32 people.

Indeed these attacks are never point of strength of terror groups, but in contrary, it’s believed that such attacks and targeting of civilians and holy places take place due to disappointment and failure of the terrorists, as they have lost the courage and capability to fight Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The terrorist groupings who failed to achieve their sinister goals, usually attack civilians to bring fears among the people as well as to further exert public pressure on the government.

Prior to this it was believed that terrorists had changed their tactics and would attack weak and vulnerable points including civilians, as they think that it would increase unrests and inconveniences in one hand and would further deepen the gap between the public and government as well as would further fan up religious disaccord on the other.

The insurgents believe that targeting public places would bring new waves of violence and would expand disability, create new problems to government and would change the situation in favor of terrorists.

But it seems that these groups gain no achievement except absolute failure because they lack popular support and citizens reject their nasty and diabolical goals. Following terror attack on Jawadia mosque in Herat city, the unity of Hanafi and Jaafaria religious faction further strengthened.

The followers of Hanafi religious branch attended the hospitals and donated blood to injured people who were mainly Shiite. In the mosques of followers of Hanafi religious faction, commemoration services were held for martyrs of Shiite countrymen and prayers took place for immediate recovery of injured citizens.

The followers of both religious factions held one evening prayer jointly led by a Shiite Imam at the location of the ruined mosque. On the next day, Kabul citizens, followers of both religions gathered like Herati people at the crime scene and chanted anti-terrorists slogans including “Long live unity of Sunni and Shiites”.

They emphasized that attempts of terrorists and their supporters for creation of disunity and disagreement among the Afghan people have already failed. Expressing their wrath and indignation to organizers of these attacks and crimes, they called unanimously these attacks illegal and against all Islamic and humanitarian accepted values and indicator of their disappointment.