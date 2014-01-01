Good Afghan-India relations open development way

Afghan-India relation would continue unwavering, as the friendly country remained impartial during growing political and military tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The country rather resorted to the implementation of various long-term uplift projects. And taking in mind good omen between the two nations with joint historical and cultural relations, it didn’t any time to provide gratuitous cash and long-term loans for the war-torn country.

The Afghan youth enjoyed great number of scholarships and the people, many of them with patience receive low-airplane ticket from India after Pakistan, ignoring any neighborhood principles, frequently close its border to tens of thousands of Afghan passersby, mostly patients.

In term of security, however, India has not still supplied arms to the insurgency hit nation, even during the US led NATO troops’ drawdown in 2014, but it remained steady in other cooperation with Afghanistan.

In the past, in the fields of rural development, education and standardization etc. many memorandums of cooperation have been signed between the two countries.

The friendly country pledged millions of USD for numerous projects in Afghanistan in the past the series of cooperation still continues.

Even in 2005, India proposed Afghanistan’s membership in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and both nations also developed strategic and military cooperation in war on terror.

So, this is the biggest kinds of optimism between the two countries that would continue strongly in the long future.

Recently, US President Donald Trump, while announcing his Afghanistan engagement strategy, India was reminded as a good Afghan and US partner, being asked for continuation of cooperation against Islamic hardliners.

President Donald Trump praised India for economic development of Afghanistan, where U.S. forces have been stationed for more than one and half a decades. But warned Pakistan of harboring and supporting terrorists.

Pakistan’s social behavior with the people of Afghanistan, during the last long years of former Soviet Union invasion to the country, was not lower than being like a two-sided brotherhood, but politically it failed to go ahead even taking one step forwards with the war-suffered nation.

Pakistan has only one option to overcome political challenges with both Afghanistan and the US. It should do its best to prove that it is honest in cooperation with the international community, particularly the US as well as with Afghanistan.