US should practice new counter-terrorism strategy as only concept not working

However US’s new strategy is still a conditional and unclear plan, but fed up with intense insurgency, the people of Afghanistan welcome the new remarks of President Trump on the militants main hideouts considering it ‘unacceptable.”

Trump ruled out what he said a hasty withdrawal from the country, where the neighboring Pakistan is supporting hardliners and growing terrorist groups from its soil.

“A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum for terrorists, including ISIS and Al Qaida, would instantly fill just as happened before September 11,” Trump said reaching out to India for its economic development of Afghanistan, with 16 years of economic development.

“A core pillar of our new strategy is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. I’ve said it many times how counterproductive it is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin or end military options.”

On the Trump’s perspective, the safe havens enabling terrorists to threaten America should be shut down and focusing on Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals, he believes there was a need for preventing nuclear weapons and materials from coming into the hands of terrorists and being used against US, or anywhere in the world.

“We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond,” Trump said.

Indeed, the US should continue supporting the Afghan forces of security and defense, as they are not only fighting insurgency against them, but a common regional and global threat, as in term of nation building, Afghans can do better than any other countries.

President Trump’s recent remarks on refusal ‘to dictate the Afghans how to live and how to govern’ indicates that not only the US but, the international community has understand that Afghans can deal with any hardship to build its nation, but in term of fighting terrorism, there was a need for battling the phenomenon jointly as this is not only an Afghan elements but, has sources worldwide.

But, harboring criminals and terrorists networks in some neighboring countries from where, the Afghans are under threat, should not only be denounced or be sufficed as an only warning, but, should be taken serious and the US should try its best to continue eliminating militants hideouts and convince other terrorist supporting countries either to give up their support or be waiting for harsh legal reactions.

Some terrorist supporting countries had much to gain from partnering with the US in the war-torn Afghanistan, so they should have much to lose by continuing to harbor and train insurgency inside their territories.

As the US has paid billions of dollars to Pakistan to step up against destructive networks in its soil, but as seen, only the Afghans, but also the neighboring country innocent people have been the victim of terrors, as the government failed to use the sum in war on growing insurgency.