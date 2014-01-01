Promotion of SOD to Army Corps commendable

Based on Afghanistan’s security and defensive plan, the Special Operations Division (SOD) was promoted to an Army Corps. This is a new incident and latest development in Afghanistan particularly within the Ministry of National Defense (MoD) This promotion was celebrated in a special ceremony here the other day with the participation of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and according to a presidential decree Major General. Bismullah Waziri was appointed as the newly promoted corps commander.

In the ceremony which was organized in the Headquarter of the corps, acting Minister of Defense Major. Gen. Sayed Tareq Shah Bahrami gave the holy flag of the corps to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and subsequently the president handed the flag over to commander of the special operation division.

Acting minister of defense said the Special Forces have been controlling the war and have not left big and strategic goals to enemies. Considering Special Forces a very effective unit, he added, SOD has promoted to army corps according to four years security plan and MoD supports the officials of this corps seriously. He said promotion of the Special Forces unit to a corps have further increased their responsibilities towards their nation.

Addressing the ceremony, RS commander Gen J. Nicholson called the officials of this corps those honest sons who defend every span of the country and assured them of NATO’s sustainable support. President Ghani called the day a special day in which SOD promoted to army corps and added that commandos of Afghanistan are guardians of Afghanistan national honors according to the constitution, saying they have not retreated but have made the enemy to retreat.

This year, the country’s security forces particularly special operation forces have prevented every attacks of enemies and suppressed them everywhere. As the president addressed them, hereafter their responsibilities have doubled and they would achieve many new victories and create fear and horror in the heart of enemies. Promotion of this division implicates that the ANDSF four years plan is being implemented successfully. The US-led NATO also supports it. According to this plan, the US would give other new planes to improve air forces.

The Special Operations Corps would set ablaze the ground under the feet of enemies and would eliminate them everywhere upon raising their heads. These Afghan Special Forces have suppressed enemies’ provocations in the country. The US and NATO would increase their support for training and equipping of these forces.

Special Operations Forces sends the message to insurgents to join the peace process and their insurgency would be in their disadvantage. It sends the message to terrorists not to make efforts to put step into Afghanistan. If they don’t surrenders, SOD would make them to surrender and eliminate them.