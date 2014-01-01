Civilian protection a must

The Taliban, Daesh and other militants have been increasingly targeting innocent civilians in different parts of the country. This is indeed a worrisome sign for safety and security of civilians as the ongoing insurgency is far from being resolved in the near future and the militants have already lost the courage to fight directly with Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF).

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) yesterday released its initial findings of human rights fact-finding report into the 3 to 5 August attack on Mirza Olang village in Sayaad district of Sari Pul province and verified the allegations that Taliban and Daesh fighters killed at least 36 persons, including civilians and person hors de combat, during the attack on Mirza Olang.

“At least half of the killings took place on Saturday 5 August when anti-government elements stopped families trying to escape the village, separated women and young children, and killed at least 18 people, both civilians and pro-government is militia who were hors de combat at the time of their killing. Others, including one woman, were reportedly shot while they tried to escape from the village,” the UNAMA report said.

Meanwhile the mission welcomed the appointment of a senior team from the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Interior to investigate the attack.

The militants’ recent war tactics clearly indicate that they will continue to target civilians in different ways such as kidnaping and bombing populous areas so as to bring fears among the masses. One of the main goals of the Taliban is to show the government unable of providing security to the public. This is while that (ANDSF) has largely been successful in gaining public trust on its capability to provide security for them. The ANDSF is required to redouble efforts for winning the hearts and minds of the people.

Since emergence of Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria and later on in Afghanistan, the group has taken ethnic-sectarian based approach in the ongoing war and targeting ethnic and religious minorities. The group has abducted and killed minorities in the aforesaid countries, including targeting of the Shia mosques, aiming to raise new phases of ethnic-based unrests.

UNAMA’s report makes recommendations to anti-Government elements, including that they immediately cease the deliberate targeting of civilians. The report also encourages prompt, impartial and transparent investigations of the attack and killings in Mirza Olang, and to ensure accountability for perpetrators and appropriate redress for the victims.

Meanwhile the national unity government needs to plan a long-term strategy for protecting civilians. The United Nations still can influence the parties of the war to respect civilian safety and security.

The Afghan government in close coordination with the UN and other parties should seek ways to keep lower the graph of civilian causalities in the country. The anti-insurgency campaign should be carried out in such a way that protection of civilians by all sides of the war to be a priority.