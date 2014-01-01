Independence Day; a day of pride for Afghans

On August 19, Afghans celebrate the 98th anniversary of gaining of their country’s independence the from then Great Britain, which ruled India and Pakistan from 1858- 1947 and dominated Afghanistan’s foreign affairs from 1880- 1919. Although historians contest the exact course of events leading to Afghan independence – as well as the scale of sovereignty achieved in 1919 – the day resonates with all Afghans, regardless of their age, ethnic, religious, linguistic and even political backgrounds.

King Amanullah Khan declared independence in 1919 and pursued an independent foreign policy free from the influence of the then Britain. King Amanullah Khan’s ten years of rule initiated a period of dramatic change in Afghanistan in both foreign and domestic politics. Starting in May 1919 when Afghanistan gained complete independence in the month-long third Anglo-Afghan War with Britain, King Amanullah Khan altered foreign policy in his new relations with external powers and transformed domestic politics with his social, political, and economic reforms.

Since that August 19 holds a special place for Afghans, where the country’s citizens and government, even that of the former rulers, celebrated the day with honor and pride. It is also utmost important to remember that Afghans came together to fight for independence with a vision of unity and prosperity. The day also reminds people of how the ancestors fought in unity and gained the honor that comes with the creation of a united, independent nation that holds a common meaning for every citizen, which is that all Afghans need to work together for prosperity of their country and once again prove that Afghans are united as one nation that cannot be divided.

The significance of Independence Day in Afghanistan also lies in the fact that the day embodies the rich historical and cultural aspect of the country. The Afghan people have been widely known for their love of poetry and classic art and painting well displayed through many of its monumental landmarks and heritage sites. During the two decades of Civil War and extremist terrorism the wide infrastructure of the country has suffered a lot, hence the present government is trying to develop that areas system which is definitely going to bring a rapid phase of development in the country.

The historic land of Afghanistan has been the melting pot of Eastern and Western cultures. Being a war-torn country, the independence day of Afghanistan has lost much of its sheer and elegance in the due course of time. Afghanistan has long being inflicted with terrorist attacks, insurgency and even prone to natural calamities which has terribly affected the social and cultural growth of the country.

The Independence Day carries a long history and celebrating it is all about acknowledging and owning that very history. Celebration of the independence reflects oppression, the horror, and the aggression against which the Afghans struggled. The day also remembers the country’s ancestors who died while fighting for independence; it evokes memories of men and women who never returned home.

Considering the course of history, Afghanistan has defeated colonialism, communism and nowadays fighting international terrorism. The country is a multi-national land, where several beliefs, mentalities and mindsets are cherished and individuals live a peaceful life with the spirit of brotherhood. In this society, living a quiet social life will be impossible without national integrity.