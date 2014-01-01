U.S.’s Afghanistan strategy should focus on domestic forces equipment

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), in one of its report, strongly criticized the United States of failing to enable the Afghan security forces despite spending more than 76 billion USD in the last 16 years of troops’ deployment in the insurgency-hit country.

However, the report didn’t reject if the United States was likely to maintain its support to Afghanistan because security of the country continues to face threats posed from the growing insurgencies led by the Taliban and other criminal groups and terrorist networks, like ISIS-Khorasan.

Now President Trump is trapped in the ambiguity of how to make his Afghanistan war strategy, with no still a symptom of stepping forward.

On the other hand, Trump led administration is also under the lawmakers questioning about the effectiveness of their government’s strategy about Afghanistan, urging President Trump to change it, for not workability.

After failure of President Trump to announce his Afghanistan strategy, John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has earlier this week, announced a “new amendment to the 2018 defense authorization bill that aims at strengthening the capability and capacity of the Afghan government and security forces.”

In 2002, when the United States began providing weapons, communication devices and other security equipment, months after sending troops to Afghanistan following 9/11, but it might have been attentive that it should have continued equipment of the Afghan forces with sophisticated weapons.

The Afghan air-force—in particular, should have been equipped with modern weaponries and warplanes to could subdue the insurgents in any corners of the country.

Despite spending billions of dollars and losing more than two thousand soldiers, the U.S. has failed to achieve its goal.

Afghanistan, as is known worldwide could fight empty handed against one of the world biggest power and when armed with enough weapons could withdraw former Soviet Union Red Army from the country.

Right now, the imposed war would be nothing to be fought, but there is a need for enough arms and ammunition to be used against the regional terror and help the country, neighbors and the region get rid of the ominous phenomenon.

Thus, if the international community, particularly the U.S. wanted to overcome insurgency in the country, they should fight against not by sending troops, but with full equipment of the Afghan forces and providing them with air-force sophisticated weapons.