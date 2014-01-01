Hajj; a religious performance shouldn’t be politicalized

Time for hajj, the holy Islamic performance is getting nearer, urging Muslims everywhere in the world to get preparation for Makah departure.

Millions of adult Muslims, with physical and financial ability from around the world in a grand gathering in the holy city of Makah perform the last annual religious duty, a sacred mandatory, through which one could complete all the five Islamic pillars.

The one who have to perform this sacred duty should have the ability of supporting his/her family in their absence. The holy performance has no link to politics and this is a religious duty should be carried out at least once in the Muslim’s lifetime.

So, this shouldn’t be politicalized, as no country could manage well hajj pilgrimage except Saudi Arabia, where the two holy mosques are located and built since the prophet Mohammad (PBUH) destroyed all idols and various types of statues, which had been worshiped by different tribes of Arab.

Recently, the Taliban group raised their voices to criticize the way of the Afghan hajj management and some certain countries saying the Saudi Arabia has failed to well manage and provide services for the hajj pilgrims and said something negative about the issue.

No need of politicalizing the religious affairs and no country, except Saudi Arabia could successfully manage the affairs of millions of hajj pilgrims.

Afghanistan since the last more than ten years of jihad and the former Soviet invasion to Afghanistan has enjoyed good services and support from the kingdom and would continue partnership with the friendly country.

The country’s Meshrano Jirga deputy chairman praised the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for serving the entire Muslim community. All Afghans are against those countries who want to mix the sacred pilgrimage with politics.

Some other countries like Qatar who supported anti-Afghan militants in the last years of the Taliban emergence and still continues financing the rebels shouldn’t revise in its plan and give up support to the regional terrorists.

Afghans welcome the Saudi charge de affairs’ last week remarks during a press conference in the capital, Kabul saying there are many evidences proving Qatar was supporting Taliban and other terrorist networks. And this time it interferes in the Afghan hajj affairs blaming the kingdom of not doing much for pilgrims.

Afghanistan is the friend of all Muslim countries and good partner of international community. All Afghans want to cooperate and receive cooperation with and from other countries based on the international norms without any biased or discrimination, but the whole countries, particularly those with close relation with the war-suffered country should deal with them, unbiasedly.

Misusing religion by the Taliban is only a move by the militants to serve their own interests, but other countries shouldn’t politicize the hajj issue.