Domestic products need attention

A landlock country, like Afghanistan, is not expected to yield as much as higher agricultural products, as eye-catchingly seen this year, in many provinces of the country.

According to reports, in southern province of Nimruz, only melon and watermelon yields have increased by 80 percent during this year’s ongoing summer season.

Up to 170, 000 tons of watermelon and melon have been produced this year, being exported to some neighboring countries, in addition to be sent to some provinces of the country.

On the other hand, some bad news are also being heard. The Taliban’s ban on irrigation water caused crops on the farmlands of up to 50,000 acres in some districts of northeastern Badakhshan province to be parched.

The militants who are those elements working for the aliens have restricted the use of irrigation water in five villages of a district, which has been in force for three months, however some religious scholars had been sent for tackling the problems, but they have reportedly asked for high payment to retreat from their decision.

In some other provinces, due to delay in some vegetables and fresh fruits truckload delay high quantity to the products had been wasted.

Also, few weeks ago, authorities of the neighboring Iran said construction of dams in Afghanistan, would have negative impact on some parts of their country.

If we assess the issue in multiple dimensions, this appears that Afghanistan despites being restricted with land, can produce enough agricultural products that could also be exported abroad, besides being spent at home.

There are many other challenges, the government remained stuck to resolve; tackling insurgency for security or agriculture, deal with the neighboring countries on political issues, or convincing them not to hinder water dam reconstruction in our country, and finally waking up the organs concerned on what is their responsibility to perform.

However, the government should seriously pay attention to the challenges by directing all the organs concerned to construct greenhouses all over the country’s province and help the country’s agricultural products kept fresh until domestic merchants take them out of the country.