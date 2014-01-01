Pakistan’s terrorism policy change helps Afghans overcome militancy

Nothing tangible has so far been witnessed in war on the regional terror, as the immediate neighbor – Pakistan had not still launched strict counterterrorism offensives in its soil, a failure created heavy challenges before the Afghan forces to upraoot the vicious phenomenon.

As the U.S. National Security Adviser, Gen. H.R. McMaster has said ‘there is a tremendously successful campaign going on with Afghan forces in the lead...,’ but called on Pakistan to change its paradoxical policy of supporting the militants who were inflicting great losses on it.

The adviser quoted President Trump as saying, “The president has also made clear that we need to see a change in behavior of those in the region.”

He commended what he said a great achievement of his country’s forces war in Afghanistan to have witnessed significant success and rejected reports about a stalemate in the militancy-hit nation.

Indeed, announcing the deadlines for sending in or pulling out U.S. troops, under President Trump’s predecessor strategy, was not a successful counterterrorism policy, as Afghan forces in joint cooperation with the coalition troops could show great victories in war on terror, but, what is the most important is that Afghanistan neighbors, particularly Pakistan should remain firm and honest in its commitments with Afghanistan to remove all obstacles along their way to reach their common goal.

The neighboring country [Pakistan] should cut its support to the extremist groups as terrorists are not only the enemy of Afghanistan but a common enemy to the two countries, to the region and to the world in general.

Pakistan itself is one of the serious victims of terrorist groups in the region and it should do its best to dismantle all militants’ facilities and strengthen inside its soil, and in joint cooperation with Afghanistan, should destroy the brutal groups’ bases and strongholds.

The neighboring country’s counterterrorism offensives in many areas are commendable as it had fought hard against all these groups, but only focused on some selective ones. So there is a need for a joint comprehensive effort to uproot all kinds of terrorism inside and along the borders with the two friendly nations, to help the war-affected people get rid of such ominous phenomenon.