Firm practical plan stronger than fencing borders to suppress terrorism

Terrorist activities lasted nearly one and half a decades, not only in Afghanistan, but also along the borders with some neighboring and regional countries, like Pakistan, Iran, India, Russia etc.

Few years, Pakistan resorted in fencing the borders between the two countries, a plan strongly opposed by the Afghan government. Some areas in the borders were installed with fences, while the trade and transit ports erected with gates.

The neighboring Pakistan said the plan would help influence of terrorists prevented and insurgency controlled across the two countries’ borders.

But, terrorists who recognize know borders could resists any of such installations along the borders and succeeded to take victims from both Afghanistan and Pakistan—sometime harsher and deadlier than before.

Since the unsuccessful plan, hundreds of innocent people were killed and wounded in Pakistan, where the officials found no excuse unless to accuse Afghanistan for being a safe haven of insurgents.

Later Afghanistan, like before, witnessed grave and bloodiest incidents, the responsibility of which had been claimed by the Taliban and other terrorists groups with hideouts and training centers inside the Pakistani soil.

This is evident for all that terrorists who are using the holy Islamic religion as a tool to reach their ominous goal, are not ready to know if it is Pakistan or Afghanistan. Where and which people should be attacked and which one should avoided. Which religion should be fought against and which one should be respected.

So, the time have now reached that both countries remain vigilant on how to protect the borders and how to join hand to fight the common enemy.

The recent Afghan-Pak military delegations meeting in Peshawar on re-affirming their resolve to continue war on terrorism, is commendable, but if the plan was not similar with those adopted in the past.

A Pakistani leading newspaper—The Nations and some Afghan media reported that both sides discussed issues of mutual security interests and other concerns like border security mechanism.

This is admirable to have the two countries’ military delegations meeting on the issues helping security of the two brother nations secured, and to have another chance found to meet on the key issues to recall the past worse experiences and give hand to each other to fight the satanic terrorist elements.

Peace is nothing to be achieved only through word and discussion, but practice and implementation of the plan could be the next phase of success on any challenges.