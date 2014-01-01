MoPH’s drugstores control commendable

The people of Afghanistan are facing other challenges, such as insanitary food vended along the streets and low-quality medicine prescribed by the related unskilled physicians.

The country’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said it would install five new laboratories to test quality of imported medicines.

The officials said more than 10,000 drug stores were running without pharmacists and 93 percent of medicines are imported to the country without being checked for quality.

Domestic or foreign companies importing medicines should be launched thorough checking process or their operations should be counted as crime.

As the minister said 250 drugs importing companies and 200 foreign companies were operating without license from the ministry.

Last year, the ministry of public health signed a cooperation agreement with some neighboring and regional countries like Iran, Pakistan, India and China, which are the biggest exporters of medicines to Afghanistan, but the ministry, this year, stepped up to invalid those drugstores operating without work license or selling low-quality medicines.

Several years ago, the ministry of public health set a rule, under which, all edible items and medicine factories inside and outside the country have been asked to make, import or produce quality items.

People were happy, as they saw tangible results of the ministry’s efforts to impose conditions on the producers to produce high-quality items including food-stuffs, medicines etc. But as witnessed recently, all of them run out of quality, even some mineral waters found with particles of microbe inside, as released by many of the country’s media.

So, the ministry’s recent effort to control on the drugstores, low-quality imported medicines and most importantly control medicines’ prices, as people around the country had complained about high price of medicines.

The plan expected to be developed by the ministry of public health on controlling the hghih prices of the medicines, should be shared with the people through media.

The ministry’s effort to focus on the medicines produced inside the country is commendable and it should do its best to urge the producers for highly quality medications in order the people encouraged to use domestic medicines, as according to the ministry, five percent of six types of the medicines are produced inside the country.