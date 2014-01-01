Terrorist attacks strengthen Afghans’ resolve to remain united

Wednesday’s deadly attack took life of more than a hundred people, injured over 4 hundred others and most regretfully, critically sparked anger of the people to take to the streets to protest against what they alleged failure of the security institutions to ensure people life.

The peaceful protests turned violent when some narrow political elements misused Friday’s rally against a wave of attacks that resulted in more death, sufferings and caused property losses.

The sworn enemy was vigilantly seeking to manipulate the peaceful demonstration to create division and destabilize unity of the Afghans.

This is clear that Afghans with all its ethnicities are united like a single nation to join each other to tell “No” to terrorism and that such coward attacks could never break their resolve to protect their last long achievements and have a stable, prosperous and tranquil future.

As the country’s president in a statement said the government was fully investigating the incident to identify those violated the law and shot dead a number of protesters and injured as many others, approaching legal demonstration is the right of any Afghan, but those narrow political circles who misused the opportunity to create division and discord among the Afghans, should be identified and brought to justice.

Lamenting the loss of scores of precious lives as a result of the May deadly incident, the US embassy also said: “The enemies of Afghanistan cannot win. They will not win.”

“I, along with all Americans, stand in unwavering solidarity with our Afghan brothers in the face of this evil act of terrorism. Our hearts go out to the families of the fallen and those injured in the attack,” sympathized the statement.

“This tragedy has affected us all. I once again offer my deepest condolences to the families of all the victims,” said the embassy in the statement adding Friday’s protests reflected the frustration of many Afghans.

“While peaceful demonstrations are welcome in a democracy, some narrow political elements used this opportunity to spark violence, resulting in more death and suffering, compounding the grief.”

The regional stakeholders in the upcoming Kabul Process Conference have also been said by the US embassy to be sent this message that the international community, particularly the US and NATO were alongside the people and the government of Afghanistan.

Indeed, time has now reached that the Kabul Process Conference to discuss Afghanistan security, reconciliation process and economic development and strongly decide against terrorism, as the US and NATO have both signed bilateral security agreements (BSAs) to help security restored, provide training and support to the domestic forces.